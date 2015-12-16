Famous lawyer dies in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Azerbaijani lawyer, a member of Azerbaijani Republic Bar Association Elton Guliyev died.

Report informs referring to the advocate, Adil Ismayılov.

A.Ismayılov said, the deceased suffered from cancer for many years.

E.Guliyev worked as Investigator at Baku city Internal Affairs Office and Azerbaijan SSR Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1977-1991, Senior Investigator, Chief of Investigation Department, Deputy Chief of Investigation Office. In 1991, he resigned from internal affairs authorities under own request.

He was a member of Azerbaijan Republic Bar Association since 1996.