Europe begins series of events dedicated to 100th anniversary of ADR

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance to the President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated January 10, 2018 on "Declaration of Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2018" and celebration of this remarkable event inside and outside the country, series of events have started in number of European cities, including Luxembourg, Strasbourg (France) and Geneva (Switzerland).

Report informs, the first event was held at the Karabakh cultural center in Luxembourg.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Fuad Isgandarov, has opened the event, which was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps and local diaspora organizations. He talked about the successful domestic and foreign policy of the ADR from the date of its creation, appreciation shown to it in modern times, successful domestic and foreign policy of president Ilham Aliyev, successor of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

Later, Kamal Dadashov, representative of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), spoke about the country's oil strategy pursued under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev after restoring Azerbaijan's independence in the late 20th century. He also spoke about current state of Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, way of development and national brand of the country, SOCAR.

Young activist and one of organizers of the event, Aydin Ahmadov, spoke about the development of tourism in Azerbaijan and tourism potential of country. He pointed out that recent strengthening tourism flow to Azerbaijan is a result of reforms in this field.

Notably, events launched in Luxembourg on May 15 were continued in Strasbourg today and they will be held in Geneva on May 18.