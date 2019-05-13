Emin Milli apologizes to President Ilham Aliyev

The former chief of Meydan TV Emin Milli (Abdullayev) has apologized to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs citing Emin Milli's Facebook page that he had apologized to the president, government officials and others for his thoughts bearing hate.

"Over the years, as you gain more life experience, you understand that even criticism including hate gives not a creative but a destructive message. Even hatred for the sake of justice can be too dangerous,” Milli added.