Eldar Samadov: Hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev have health problems

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Works aimed at liberation of Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev kept in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are carried out”.

Report informs, said Eldar Samadov, Deputy Chairman of Working group of State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

He noted that the issue is in the focus of attention of the state commission every day: “We keep on our efforts aimed at liberating Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev upon instruction of the Chairman of the Commission. According to our information, hostages have some health problems. The State Commission had comprehensive discussion over this issue with international organizations that we cooperate with. Those international organizations told that their health conditions will be monitored and that the international medics will be invited to check their health”.