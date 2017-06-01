Education Minister: 95% teachers passed diagnostic evaluation, wages up by 2-fold

© Report

Baku.1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "95% of Azerbaijani teachers took part in the diagnostic evaluation and their wages increased by 2-fold as a result".

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting of the Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Baku.

He said that in 2013, President Ilham Aliyev has approved National Strategy on Education: "It was the first strategy. It clearly defines development goals in the education field. Over the past 4 years, Azerbaijani students of secondary schools performed better academically. 17% increase was observed in this area. Higher results recorded during assessment of entrance exams. Access to the preschool education system simplified. This is very important and has an impact on long-term development of the people. Our preschool education system was not satisfactory. One of the reasons complicating the situation is settlement of refugees and IDPs in these institutions. Attendance at preschool education institutions was 18%. We have implemented capital expansion. So, 18% rose to 55%".

M.Jabbarov noted that various services in the field of education provided online: "It includes recognition of foreign diplomas, enroll in school in electronic form and other services".