Early presidential elections announced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the announcement of early presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

The order was issued pursuant to Article 101.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and signed in accordance with Article 179 of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

By the order, the Central Election Commission (CEC) was instructed to ensure the appointment of the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018, in accordance with the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.