Draft law restricting representational activity will be mulled again - UPDATED

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Draft amendments to the law "On lawyers and advocacy activities", Civil Procedural and Administrative Procedural Codes, restricting activity of representational institute, were discussed at the session of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

Report informs, the working session, consisting of the committee members and lawyers, is closed to the press.

It was proposed the draft amendment be recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis on October 31.

If the proposal is accepted, the draft law is expected to come into effect on December 1.

Notably, the draft amendment was removed from the agenda of the parliament's plenary session on October 20. The parliamentary chairman Ogtay Asadov said that the draft development delayed.

The draft amendment submitted by the Supreme Court to the Milli Majlis intended to substitute a representational institute with a more professional-advocacy institution in a number of litigations, as well as further strengthening of advocacy institution was offered. Moreover, according to the draft, participation of the representative wouldn't be allowed during consideration of cases at the cassation instance, namely in the Supreme Court.