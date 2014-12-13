 Top
    Dialogue kicks off between Azerbaijan government and opposition parties

    Head of Social and Political Department of the Presidential Administration met with heads of opposition parties

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the heads of a group of opposition parties hold meeting with the head of the Social and Political Department of the Presidential Administration.

    Report informs, the meeting has begun. Chairmen of  Civic Solidarity Party (VHP), Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (BAXCP), Azerbaijan Liberal-Democratic Party (ALDP), Classic Popular Front Party (KXCP), Great Order Party (BQP), Great Azerbaijan Party (BAP), Azerbaijan Hope Party (AUP), Freedom Party (AP), Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP), Azerbaijan Aydinlar Party (AAP), Azerbaijan Unity Party (AVP) and other parties attend the meeting.

