Detained Director General of 'Aztelekom' resigned from post of NAP CCRC Chairman

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Currently detained Mahammad Mammadov, Director General of 'Aztelekom' OJSC, Chair of ruling New Azerbaijan Party's Central Control Revision Commission dismissed from the post.

Report was told by NAP's press service, M.Mammadov resigned from the post of Central Control Revision Commission Chair under his own application.

In accordance with the decision of the Sabail District Court, against M. Mammadov choosen penalty in the form of arrest for a period of 3 months. Against him was opened a file under Art. 179.3.2 (misappropriation and embezzlement on a large scale), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 313 (official falsification) of the Criminal Code.