 Top
    Close photo mode

    Detained Director General of 'Aztelekom' resigned from post of NAP CCRC Chairman

    He is not a Chair of Central Control Revision Commission

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Currently detained Mahammad Mammadov, Director General of 'Aztelekom' OJSC, Chair of ruling New Azerbaijan Party's Central Control Revision Commission dismissed from the post.

    Report was told by NAP's press service, M.Mammadov resigned from the post of Central Control Revision Commission Chair under his own application. 

    In accordance with the decision of the Sabail District Court, against M. Mammadov choosen penalty in the form of arrest for a period of 3 months. Against him was opened a file under Art. 179.3.2 (misappropriation and embezzlement on a large scale), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 313 (official falsification) of the Criminal Code.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi