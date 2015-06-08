Deputy Chairmen of Social Democratic Party arrive in Armenia

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Social Democratic Party's (SDP) Deputy Chairman on the Human Rights, Saladdin Allahverdiyev and Deputy Chairman on Propogation Works Yashar Asadov visited Armenia.

As the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Araz Alizade said to Report, the deputies arrived in Armenia to participate at the meeting of the Commission of "Socialist International" which is the organization of the leftist parties.

The meeting to be held on June 8-9 will be attended by the delegations from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Hungary. The "solution" of the world's conflicts and "the development of democracy" will be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting of "Socialist International" organization was held in Azerbaijan in 2010. Representatives of Armenian Dashnaktsutyun Party and Armenian MPs attended the meeting.