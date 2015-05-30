 Top
    MPs to receive allowance for medical treatment and rest

    In accordance with the internal Charter, deputies to be dismissed for the parliamentary holidays on July 15

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the internal Charter of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, deputies are to be dismissed for the parliamentary holidays on July 15.

    Report informs, pursuant to the law "On status of a deputy", the deputies will be paid an allowance of their two-month salary for treatment and rest. Chairman of Milli Majlis will receive 4,500 Manats, committee chairmen - 3,600 Manats, deputy chairman of the MM - 3,825 Manats, the first deputy chairman - 4,050 manats, members - 3,150 Manats.

    Holidays will last until August 30.

