Department head and two deputy heads of Cabinet of Ministers dismissed

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ A department head and two deputy heads of the Cabinet of Ministers were dismissed.

Report informs that Shahin Salahov, head of the Communications, Construction and Utilities Department of the Cabinet, was dismissed from his post due to age limit.

In addition, Nail Fataliyev, Deputy Director of the Finance and Economy Department of the Cabinet of Ministers, was dismissed. He was dismissed from his post due to the age limit in civil service.

Deputy head of the Legal Department of the Cabinet of Ministers, Saria Azimova, was dismissed on her own application.