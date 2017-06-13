 Top
    Date of Parliament's last extraordinary plenary session announced

    Session will be held on June 30

    Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last extraordinary plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) will be held on June 30.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov said at today's extraordinary session.

