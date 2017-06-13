Date of Parliament's last extraordinary plenary session announced

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last extraordinary plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) will be held on June 30.
Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov said at today's extraordinary session.
İlkin PirəliNews Author
