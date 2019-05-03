Committee Chairman: "There are Armenians born to mixed families in Azerbaijan"

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/4df716b6cef779381b7aa8f48c29b7f9/4e6f12fb-6542-4e40-833a-4d5a837b44b1_292.jpg

"Humanity has already entered such a new stage that we promote and encourage broader protection of multicultural values," Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations Mubariz Gurbanli said.

Report informs that he spoke at the panel discussion under the motto “Importance of policy of multiculturalism in increasing the ethnic and cultural diversity in the modern world and its regulation" within the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue .

The chairman of the committee said that ideas of multicultural values are not new: "In recent years, some politicians have suggested that multicultural values are not favorable for the modern world. However, importance of multicultural values is increasing day by day."

Gurbanli said that there Armenians born to mixed families in Azerbaijan: "I would like to remind that there are more than 2,500 mosques and 33 non-Muslim religious communities in the country today."

Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages Kamal Abdulla said national minorities do not feel as strangers in Azerbaijan: "This political line is one of the main goals of the Azerbaijani state. We can speak widely about multiculturalism in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's multiculturalism is a beacon for the people who do not have any idea about the country.”