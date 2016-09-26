 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani citizens in Georgia voting in embassy

    Ambassador Azer Huseyn has voted first

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Popular vote (referendum) on amendments to the Azerbaijani Constitution started on September 26 at 8.00 local time in the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Georgia.

    Georgian bureau of Report  informs, Ambassador Azer Huseyn has voted first.

    Azerbaijani citizens in the territory of Georgia as well as those who live there, students studying in different universities of the country's come to the embassy to vote.

    Polling station No 46 under the 3rd Yasamal constituency No.17 created in Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia regarding the Referendum on Amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 26.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi