Chairman of the V convocation Milli Majlis elected

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Candidacy of deputy Ogtay Asadov has been nominated for the post of the speaker of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) at the first session of new established parliament. Report informs, Ogtay Asadov thanked the Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and his party counterparts for nominating his candidacy to the post of the speaker of Milli Majlis.

Chairman of the Accounting Commission, Isa Habibbayli informed the session participants on rules of voting.

Ogtay Asadov was elected the speaker of the Milli Majlis with a secret ballot.

The fifth convocation Milli Majlis's first session was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.