CEC submits minutes of re-run parliamentary election to Constitutional Court

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has submitted minutes of parliamentary reelection on Agdash constituency No.90 to the Constitutional Court.

Report was told by Shahin Asadli, Chief of Media and Public Relations Department of the CEC Secretariat.

Constitutional Court will check and approve results of Milli Majlis reelections within 10 days after receipt of the relevant documents (when required verification process, this period may be extended).

Notably, on June 18, re-run parliamentary election was held on Agdash constituency No.90. According to the preliminary results, 19 674 (85,56%) of 40 203 voters voted for the NAP (New Azerbaijan Party) candidate Javid Osmanov. Chairman of Umid Party Igbal Aghazade was the second with 1802 (7, 84%) votes.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to hold re-run parliamentary election on Agdash constituency No.90 on June 18, 2016.

In the CEC meeting on November 17, results of the elections in Agdash constituency No.90 have been annulled under appeal of the candidates nominated at that constituency.