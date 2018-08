Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the issue of early presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov stated that President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on announcing the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11: "The President has the authority to announce extraordinary presidential elections."

The issue was accepted after voting.