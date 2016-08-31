 Top
    Baku hosts conference entitled 'Role and responsibilities of media in pre-referendum campaign process'

    Aide to Azerbaijani President Ali Hasanov attends the event

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Seminar- conference entitled 'Role and responsibilities of media in pre-referendum campaign process' is being held in Baku with the organization of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Central Election Commission (CEC) and Press Council.

    Report informs, the event is attended by Aide to Azerbaijani President on Socio-Political Affairs, Chief of the Department for Socio-Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, Deputy Chairman of the Press Council Umud Rahimoghlu, Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Nushiravan Maharramli, Executive Director of the Fund of State Support for the Development of Mass Media under Azerbaijani President Vugar Safarli and heads of the media. 

