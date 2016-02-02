Bahar Muradova: 'Today's youth has force to influence all fields of a life'

Baku. 2 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan had faced with hard processes after declaration of its independence. These problems mostly threatened country's youth.'

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis, Chairman of Human Rights Committee Bahar Muradova said at the event entitled 'Reforms in management and youth': Youth in Milli Majlis held in the Parliament regarding '2 February - Day of Youth'.

She said that representatives of youth participate in positive and negative processes in all countries: 'In Azerbaijan various circles wanted to gain benefit just from opportunities of young people. Therefore, daily life, future prospects of Azerbaijani youth were subjected to threats in early years of independence. But return of national leader Heydar Aliyev to power took special role in solution of existing problems.'

Deputy Chairman stressed that year by year Azerbaijani youth celebrate February - Day of Youth' with more confidence and success. 'Today, all works, carried out for benefit of youth serve to interest and advantage of Azerbaijani state. The main thing is that we reach set targets more quickly.'