Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev inked order on changes to the order 'On improvement measures of management at transport-road complex in the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, in accordance with order, 'Azeryolservis' OJSC removed from subordination of Ministry of Transport.

Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan charged to prepare new Charter and structural projects of 'Azeryolservis' Open Joint-Stock Company and present to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within one month.