Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani President: Today our elders actively participate in all spheres of the country's life

    Domestic policy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 13:38
    Azerbaijani President: Today our elders actively participate in all spheres of the country's life

    "It is gratifying that today our elders actively participate in all spheres of the country's life," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 9th Congress of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "The growing threats in the world, especially the erosion of national and spiritual values and family values in many countries as a result of globalization and the harmful influence of social media platforms, further highlight the significance and role of the institution of eldership in Azerbaijan. One of the main tasks facing our elders is to raise our youth in the spirit of national patriotism and attachment to their roots and to guide them onto the right path," the head of state pointed out.

    Ilham Aliyev Council of Elders
    İlham Əliyev: Dünyadakı təhdidlər Azərbaycandakı ağsaqqallıq institutunun əhəmiyyətini vurğulayır
    Ильхам Алиев: Растущие угрозы в мире подчеркивают важность института старейшин в Азербайджане

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