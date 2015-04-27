Azerbaijani President receives Maltese Prime Minister

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 27, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the Republic of Malta's Prime Minister Dr.Joseph Muscat. Report informs, noting successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Malta, the President expressed his desire for further cooperation between the two countries. The President stated that there were good potentials for the development of the relations in different fields including Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after a recent visit to Azerbaijan relations in various fields, including politics, economic, investment, tourism and other areas, after Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's last visit to Azerbaijan.

Dr. J.Muscat noted that, his country is interested in developing the relations with Azerbaijan. Prime Minister stressed that, he witnessed rapid development in Azerbaijan and supported objective assessment of the positive developments in the country by Europe.

The importance of the Third Global Open Society Forum held in Baku was stressed and the development of cooperation between the two countries, the current processes in the region and other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.