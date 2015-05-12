Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Ali Babacan

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, Report informs.

Deputy Prime Minister noted that Turkey was selected as the management of G-20 and it will host prestigious events. Ali Babacan also highlighted the invention of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on participation in these events once again. He noted the importance of Azerbaijan's participation in G-20 meetings together with Turkey. Referring to the importance of the European Games to be held in Baku, Ali Babacan expressed confidence in high-level competitions.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude once again to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation to G-20 meetings and said that it is an example of the friendship and brotherhood and the main factor in demonstrating the unity between Azerbaijan and Turkey to the world. The head of state stressed the country's preparation for this prestigious event and the importance of holding a meeting in Baku today.

Successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries in all fields was stressed and the sides expressed confidence in further development of these relations during the meeting.