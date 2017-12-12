Azerbaijani President pays tribute to nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ 14 years passed since the death of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and family members have visited the Alley of Honor in Baku to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev on December 12.

Parliamentarians, ministers, committee chairs, company heads, public figures also visited the Alley of Honor.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the grave of the national leader.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev and family members put flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Flowers were also put at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Among those in attendance at the commemorative ceremony were Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and other officials.