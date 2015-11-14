Azerbaijani President offers condolences to his French counterpart on massacre in Paris

"We are outraged by this terrible incident, resolutely condemn terrorism, and support the fight against all its manifestations"

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to his French counterpart.

Report informs, text of the letter reads as below:

"We were deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life and damage as a result of ruthless terrorist attacks in the city of Paris.

We are extremely angered by this horrible incident, resolutely condemn terror and comprehensively support fight against all its manifestations.

In this difficult time our thoughts are with the people of France, with you.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf I extend my deep condolences to you, families, loved ones of those who died and the whole people of France, and wish those injured soonest recovery".