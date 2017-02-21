Azerbaijani President: Mehriban Aliyeva plays important and active role in public-political life of country for many years

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed to the post of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan according to the order signed by me. Mehriban Aliyeva has been playing an important and active role in public, political and cultural life of the country for many years".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the Security Council meeting on February 21.

Introducing Mehriban Aliyeva to the members of the Security Council, the President said: "Mehriban Aliyeva is Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party. This party is the leading political force in our country, the biggest party in the South Caucasus. Today, number of members of the New Azerbaijan Party has reached 700 000. Mehriban Aliyeva is a member of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis since 2005. She has carried out great activities as a n MP. She conducted important measures to solve social and economic problems of the constituency elected. She is in constant contact with the voters and her activity as a deputy is related to solution of voters' problems. She engaged in extensive international activity as an MP and number of our friends in different countries has increased as a result.

Mehriban Aliyeva has been acting as a president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation since 2004, which is named after the national leader. Under her leadership, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has become the largest and most prestigious public organization not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the whole region. Diversified activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is highly appreciated by the Azerbaijan people. Many projects have been launched under initiative of the foundation".