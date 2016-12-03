Azerbaijani President launched Tartar city water supply and sanitation system

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony has today been held to mark the completion of "Renovation of water supply and sanitation system in the city of Tartar" project.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Chairman of Azersu Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed the head of state and his spouse of the project, which is part of "National water supply and sanitation program in six districts of Azerbaijan" project co-funded by the Azerbaijani government and the Islamic Development Bank. The project is designed to improve water supply and sanitation services for 26,000 people in the city of Tartar. It is also planned to pump drinking water to a total of 21,000 people in 11 villages in the district in the future. Overall, the project will serve a total of 47,000 people.

Work is also underway in the cities of Gadabay, Dashkasan and Astara to renovate water supply and sanitation system under "National water supply and sanitation program in six districts of Azerbaijan" project. In 2017, construction of water supply and sanitation system will be complete in Gadabay and Dashkasan, and renovation will start in the city of Gazakh.

The head of state then met with representatives of the general public in Tartar.

President Ilham Aliyev then pressed a button to start the pumping of drinking water to the city of Tartar.