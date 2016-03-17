 Top
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs pardon

    The order generally applied to 148 people

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On pardoning a number of prisoners".

    Report informs, an order was given due to the appeals of convicted persons, their family members, the Human Rights Commissioner, human rights organizations, addressed to the President of Azerbaijan basing on personality, health, family situation, considering the behavior of convicted persons, based on the principles of humanism, in accordance with the Article 109.22 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

