Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to Mingachevir

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 21, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Mingachevir.

Report informs, the head of state laid flowers to the monument of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the city center.

Head of Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov informed the President about the recent works carried out in Mingechevir.

It has been reported that the area of the park named after Azerbaijani national leader, is three hectares. Waterfall and a new cafe were built there. "Mother and Child" cafe was reconstructed in a modern style cafe, extensive landscaping works were implemented.