Azerbaijani President: I put the interests of Azerbaijani people above all

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has said he puts the interests of the Azerbaijani people above all as he addressed representatives of the general public of Khazar district and Zire settlement after inaugurating Zire Cultural Center and eco-park.

Report informs, the head of state said the country`s economy will develop in 2016, adding there will be no problems with the execution of social programs: “We will pursue a more serious social policy and try to attract more foreign investment, and will avoid squandering.”

The President said tougher measures will be taken to remove negative cases in governance system.

“We are moving forward on the path of development, independence. Therefore sometimes we face unfounded pressure. But we are conducting a worthy policy. I put the interests of the Azerbaijani people above all, and I will continue defending these interests. I feel people`s support, which adds to my resoluteness”, he stated.