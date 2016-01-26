Azerbaijani President: 'European migrant crisis causing strengthening of radical forces is a great threat to the world'

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Despite deepening world economic crisis in 2015, a number of issues have been successfully resolved in Azerbaijan last year. It is our success taking into consideration difficult geopolitical situation and world economic crisis.'

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said in the conference dedicated to the results of second year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018'.

According to the head of state, regional conflicts and European migrant crisis causing strengthening of radical forces is a great threat to the world: "We have to work more actively in this situation and resolve issues facing the country. Azerbaijan's international reputation has grown and the country plays active role in the international arena. World has great sympathy for Azerbaijan. I observe it every time during my foreign visits and while attending the world Economic Forum in Davos, I once again saw great sympathy for policy, stand, principle, successes of our country. Today Azerbaijan is a country respected all over the world".

President Ilham Aliyev noted that social and political stability is protected and ensured: "Its main reason is unity of the people and government. Because our policy defends interests of the Azerbaijani people. For me, interests of the Azerbaijani people and state is above everything. Main point and purpose of our works is to establish powerful state and better conditions for our people for living and development of the Azerbaijani people in welfare and safety and to develop".