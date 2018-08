Presidential order awards persons serving for development of Sumgayit city

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring honorary titles to the persons, serving in the socio-economic and cultural development of Sumgayit city.

Report informs, according to the order, below-mentioned honorary titles were conferred to the persons for services in the socio-economic and cultural development of Sumgayit city.

"Honored Engineer"

Mammadov Ahmad Ibrahim

"Honored Physician"

Abbasov Firdovsi Gayitmaz

Hasanov Ahmadali Abdulali

Hasanova Tajira Mirish

Guliyev Asif Bayram

"Honored Reporter"

Huseynov Ramiz Farrukh

Mammadzade Rahman Abdurahman

"Honored Teacher"

Abishov Jamal Mahammad

Gurbanova Tirma Rza

Suleymanova Adila Mursal

"Honored Artist"

Mammadov Jalal Gurban

"Honored Art Worker"

Abbasguluzade Fazil Ganimat

Ahmadova Yegana Ahmadiyya

Fatullayev Aslan Miri.

According to another order of President Ilham Aliyev, below-mentioned persons serving in the social and economic development of Sumgayit city were conferred:

"Order "For Service to Motherland" 2nd degree"

Farajov Zakir Faraj

"Order "For Service to Motherland" 3rd degree"

Hasanov Ilyas Shamil

Medal "For Distinguished Public Service"

Abbasov Ali Hidayat

Huseynov Sevindik Isa

Guliyev Elman Salman

Guluyev Akif Isagha

Medal "Progress"

Abushov Shakir Zakariyya

Akhundova Jeyran Allahyar

Aslanov Zahid Gulu

Aslanova Zarkhara Aslan

Babayev Geybulla Aghakishi

Javadov Zabil Mammad

Jafarov Tabiat Gasim

Aliyev Garib Talat

Aliyev Rafig Khalil

Hajiyev Ruslan Zulfi

Hasanov Jahid Haji Mirnaghi

Hasanzade Baghir Mikayil

Humbatov Nizami Avaz

Huseynov Darvin Ali

Giyasov Miragha Shahbulag

Guliyev Tabrik Muzaffar

Guliyeva Aida Amirgulu

Magsudov Magsud Abbas

Mikayilov Israfil Ayaz

Mustafayev Rahim Hizay

Nazarli Hamid Javad

Novruzov Rafiali Mashalla

Nuriyev Aftandil Alasgar

Orujov Algama Musa

Omarov Mehman Khidir

Rashidov Said Feyizli

Rufullayeva Tamara Manaf

Sadikhova Sakina Muzaffar

Salahov Telman Hasan

Seyidov Miradil Mirish

Suleymanli Suleyman Isa

Yagubov Emin Gahraman.