President Ilham Aliyev viewed new "Tufan" ship of SBS's Coast Guard and special equipment

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed a newly-constructed border guard ship at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service and new special equipment which were put into operation.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Border Service, commander of the Border Troops Elchin Guliyev reported to Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev watched a film about the activity of the border guard ships of the Coast Guard and familiarized himself with their technical indicators.

The head of state then inquired about the conditions created in newly-constructed "Tufan" type border guard vessel.

President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev watched border guard ships' sail.

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation for another Tufan type border guard ship at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service.

President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev then viewed the newly purchased motor vehicles, and other special equipment.