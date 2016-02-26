Azerbaijani President abolishes use of high fines adopted by Milli Majlis

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has vetoed the use of high penalties in the Code of Administrative Offences, adopted at the extraordinary plenary session of the Milli Majlis on 19 January.

Report informs, it provides a supplement to the cancellation of Article 225.5 of the Administrative Code concerning the application of a fine of hundred folds of the amount not paid by legal entities and individuals for non-payment of compulsory fees on currency operations carried out by payment cards.

Thus, Azerbaijani President has vetoed a second issue, adopted at the extraordinary plenary session of Milli Majlis.