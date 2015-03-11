Azerbaijani and Pakistan presidents held one-on-one meeting

Baku.11 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 11, one-on-one meeting was held between the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani president Mamnoon Hussein.

Report informs, during the meeting were discussed bilateral, regional and international relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Pakistani president Mamnoon Hussein expressed his assurance that his visit will play significant role in strenghtening of ties between two countries.

