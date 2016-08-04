 Top
    124 constituency election commissions will be re-formed in Azerbaijan

    Central Election Commission hosted a meeting

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting.

    Report informs, the issue on re-formation of the structure of the constituency election commissions in the country was considered at the meeting.

    Thus, the CEC has decided to re-form structures of 124 constituency election commissions. It was noted that composition of Agdash constituency No.90 has been re-organized during the parliamentary re-elections.

    Minutes of the meetings of the CEC dated July 26 and 27, 2016 have also been approved in the meeting. 

