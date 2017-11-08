Azerbaijan to increase number of lawyers to required level

© Report.az

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of lawyers will be increased to the required level in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, this is reflected in the order by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on application of law No. 853-VQD dated October 31, 2017 of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On amendments to the Civil Procedural Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers was charged to control over coordination of the laws of Azerbaijan and statements of the President of Azerbaijan with the law and inform the President of Azerbaijan about the implementation within five months.