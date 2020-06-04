​Azerbaijan to impose weekend virus curfew in 4 cities

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to impose a weekend curfew in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region, to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a relevant order, Report says.

Activities in all areas of service, as well as the movement of transport (except for special-purpose cars, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and service automobiles of organizations authorized to operate) in four cities and Absheron region, will be halted from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 am on June 8.

Citizens are prohibited from leaving their places of residence on the above-mentioned date, except the cases of imminent danger to their life and health and an urgent need for medical care, and participation in the funeral of close relatives. In such cases, they are allowed to leave home only through emergency medical services or upon permission by the Duty Services Administration Department of the Interior Ministry calling Call Center 102.

The following services are allowed to operate during the 2-day curfew:

- Activities of state bodies (institutions) and other organizations, the list of which is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers;

- Hospitals and ambulance services;

- Activities of social services institutions;

- Utilities;

- Production and supply of electricity;

- Irrigation and water management;

- Communication services;

- Activities of TV and radio broadcasters;

- Freight transportation by rail, land, sea, air;

- Pipeline transportation activities;

- Uninterrupted manufacturing;

- Production, processing, storage and sale of oil and gas;

- protection and industrial safety of workplaces whose activities are suspended.

Moreover, the government set a half working day for state bodies and organizations for June 5 in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities, and Absheron region.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan reported a record daily spike in coronavirus cases (325). The country has confirmed 6,260 cases and 76 related deaths so far.