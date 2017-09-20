Azerbaijan to create a new medal

© Report

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ A jubilee medal "100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Police (1918-2018)" is being established.

Report informs, the law "On establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be amended in this regard.

This jubilee medal will be awarded to the employees, veterans of the internal affairs bodies exemplarily fulfilling their duties, achieving high results in the service as well as to other persons taking part in crime prevention, ensuring public safety and distinguishing for special services in the development of police agencies.