Azerbaijan sets up Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an executive order establishing the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies. The ministry is set up by merging the ministries of Transport and Communications and High Technologies.

Report informs, the President appointed Ramin Guluzade as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The move aims to improve the public administration system in Azerbaijan, bring the country`s state policy in the fields of transport and communications and high technologies to modern standards, and increase effectiveness in the area.