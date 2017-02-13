 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan sets up Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies

    President appoints Ramin Guluzade as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an executive order establishing the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies. The ministry is set up by merging the ministries of Transport and Communications and High Technologies.

    Report informs, the President appointed Ramin Guluzade as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

    The move aims to improve the public administration system in Azerbaijan, bring the country`s state policy in the fields of transport and communications and high technologies to modern standards, and increase effectiveness in the area.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi