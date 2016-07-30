New Azerbaijan Party launches referendum initiative groups in its regional branches

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Preliminary initiative group have been established in a number of regional branches of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in connection with a referendum to be held on September 26 in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the party, meeting of YAP’s Masalli organization has mentioned that the amendments proposed to the Constitution are reflecting protection of human rights and freedoms, strengthening of the security system, development of the state apparatus system, liberalization of participation in the elections, as well as information security, consideration of citizens' appeals, citizen's right to complaint on issues regarding state and municipal institutions, activity and inactions of these institutions. The meeting of YAP’s Masalli district branch has established a preliminary initiative group on referendum and representatives were elected to the "New Azerbaijan" initiative group.

YAP’s Shamakhi district branch also has held a meeting on establishment of the preliminary initiative group on referendum and election of representatives to be represented in the group. Board members of the party’s Shamakhi district branch M. Kamilova, M.Alcanov and others delivered a speech at the meeting and expressed their views on the proposals put forward. At the end, an initiative group on referendum composed of 52 people was established and five representaives were elected to be represented in the group.

A preliminary initiative group on referendum composed of 54 people was established in Beylagan district branch of New Azerbaijan Party and five representatives were elected to be represented in the initiative group.

YAP’s Absheron district branch also has held a meeting, a preliminary initiative group on referendum composed of 53 people was established and five representaives were elected to be represented in the group.