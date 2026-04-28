Azerbaijan relocates 68 more families to liberated lands

Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to its liberated territories on Tuesday, Report informs.

In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues.

As part of this phase, 39 families (176 people) were relocated to Khojavand city, 16 families (63 people) to the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 13 families (60 people) to Khanoba village.

The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.