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    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 08:50
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to Aghdam city on Friday, Report informs.

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues.

    As part of this phase, 110 families, comprising 397 individuals, were relocated to the city.

    Aghdam residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city
    Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city

    The Great Return State Program resettlement Azerbaijan's liberated territories Aghdam city
    Photo
    Növbəti köç karvanı Ağdam şəhərinə çatıb, mənzillərin açarları təqdim olunub- YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Переселившимся в город Агдам вручены ключи от квартир - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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