Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ An additional 200 mln. AZN from the state budget will be allocated for Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the socio-economic development in the first half of 2015 and upcoming challenges.

In his speech, the Head of State also noted that prices of medicines will be regulated and full transparency will ensure in this area.