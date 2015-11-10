Azerbaijan launches exercises for senior government officials

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku launches today the first training session on "Strategic Leadership program for senior government officials". Report informs, the purpose of the program is to increase the leadership skills of senior government officials.

The overall program consists of 11 training days and 4 training sessions, as envisaged to be held in Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

Strategic Leadership Program as a pilot project prepared by the Lithuanian State Institute of Management. The exercise, conducted by professional experts, will be attended by the Chief of Staff and heads of departments of the executive branch.

Today's exercise attended by representatives of the State Commission for Employment, Ministry of Taxes, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, State Committee for Securities, State Maritime Administration and the State Fund for Social Protection.

The completion of the first program is scheduled for February 2016.