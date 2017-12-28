 Top
    Azerbaijan creates Agency for Small and Medium Business Development

    President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On further improving management in the field of small and medium businesses".

    Report informs, according to the decree, public legal entity "Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been established subordinated to the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    7-member Supervisory Board, to manage its activity and act on a public basis, will be established in the Agency.

    Ministry of Taxes was instructed to carry out necessary measures for state registration of the Agency and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to solve issues arising from this Decree. 

