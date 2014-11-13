Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan completed the chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Report informs a ceremony of transfer of Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers from Azerbaijan to Belgium was held in Strasbourg.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers, presenting the results of the country's presidency in this structure.

Azerbaijan accepted the chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in May this year.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is a political decision-making body on how member states fulfill their obligations under the Council of Europe. Decisions of the Committee of Ministers adopted mainly on the basis of consensus, but in some cases it is enough to make a decision 2/3 of the votes.

The priorities of the Belgian Presidency in the Committee of Ministers for the next six months: the reform of the Council of Europe, the development of external relations, including via political consultations with the EU and the OSCE, the protection of the rights of vulnerable groups, the development of social rights in Europe, the development of cultural cooperation and education.