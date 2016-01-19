​Azay Guliyev: "Civil society with the Azerbaijani President"

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Proposals on integrating social control mechanisms will be prepared and submitted to the President."

Report informs, Chairman of the Council of State Support to NGOs under the Azerbaijani President, MP Azay Guliyev at today's extraordinary plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

A.Guliyev also touched on some web sites spreading unfounded information: "Some websites spread unfounded information. Videos of old meetings and protests are presented as current ones. Nobody should forget about their responsibilities. Currently, civil society and NGOs are with the Azerbaijani President and support his reforms."