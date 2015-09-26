Ambassador of Pakistan: "Our enemies do not want Azerbaijan and Pakistan to develop"

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Our enemies do not want Azerbaijan and Pakistan to develop".

Report was told by Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Khalid Usman Qaiser following a visit to the western regions of Azerbaijan, commenting on the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and contact line between the two states.

He noted that during his visit to Tovuz, MP from that region Ganira Pashayeva and the head of executive power Tofig Zeynalov gave him information about ceasefire violation by Armenian positions with the dominant heights on civilians in Azerbaijan.

"The same situation is observed in Kashmir, where Indian troops fired on the positions of Pakistan and get the response. Our enemies do not want us to develop. Azerbaijan has developed a modern tourism infrastructure and they want to keep investors and tourists away. On the other hand Pakistan is building China-Pakistan Economic Corridor where billions of dollars projects will be built and our enemies do not want us develop", said ambassador.